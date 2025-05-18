NASCAR Truck Series star laments opponent's 'scum racing' after spinning out on final lap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway ended in controversy on Saturday as Corey Heim spun out while racing Layne Riggs on the final lap.

Heim and Riggs raced hard in overtime. Heim was leading with Riggs on his bumper as they took the white flag. Heim claimed the high line as Riggs went low. Heim slid up the track and Riggs was right on his door as they went down the backstretch.

As the came around Turn 2, Heim spun out. Chandler Smith was able to maneuver around Riggs and took home the victory. Riggs finished in second place.

Heim delivered a message to Riggs after the race.

"Calm down or else I'm going to take care of you," he said.

Needless to say, Heim was upset with how Riggs raced him and confronted him about it once everyone was back on pit road. Heim called Riggs’ decision on the final lap "scum racing."

"Just why? More than anything. He tried to do it to the 7 (Carson Hocevar) last week for the win, and mission accomplished for him," Heim said, via NASCAR.com. "I guess, this week – and it cost him one, too. I don’t know. We’ve given up so many of them this year after dominating the race. The 38 (Smith) was the only other guy that was rightfully good.

"I felt like he deserved to win over anyone else, not the 34 (Riggs). I got really loose into (Turn) 3. Just struggled being loose on the short runs, and he had an opportunity, and he wrecked me. Just disappointed."

Riggs defended his "strong move."

"If I have a reputation of going for wins, I’m not going to regret that at all," Riggs said. "You know, I feel like I came from short-track racing, last-lap battles, and feel like that’s what this kind of racing is made for. I feel like it’s not like we’ve seen at Martinsville in the past, and gotten upset. I feel like it was a strong move, and I thought it was going to pay off.

"But sadly, didn’t get the win."

Heim finished the race in 17th.

Heim still leads the drivers standings with 450 points – 47 more than Smith. Riggs moved up to eighth in the standings.