Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar

NASCAR Truck Series driver Layne Riggs dislocates shoulder celebrating win

It was Riggs' 1st victory

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Layne Riggs got a little more than he bargained for on Sunday when he won the first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race of his career at the Milwaukee Mile.

Riggs beat out Ty Majeski, Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez and Taylor Gray for the top spot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Layne Riggs hurts himself

Layne Riggs, driver of the #38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile at The Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 25, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

As Riggs pumped his right fist in celebration near the start-finish line while standing on the top of his vehicle, he appeared to injure himself. Riggs said he dislocated his shoulder. Riggs was helped off of the truck, and then his team popped his shoulder back into place.

"I dislocated my shoulder. I was celebrating so hard. It hurts like a mug but hey, it was worth it," he said after the race. "It’s not the first time it’s happened to me, but it ain’t gonna slow me down."

Layne Riggs comes around the bed

Layne Riggs, driver of the #38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford, leads Ty Majeski, driver of the #98 Road Ranger/Soda Sense Ford, and Christian Eckes, driver of the #19 NAPA Auto Care Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile at The Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 25, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

NASCAR PLAYOFF PICTURE: WHO IS IN, WHO WILL EMERGE FROM BUBBLE CHAOS AT DARLINGTON

The 22-year-old North Carolina native is the son of former NASCAR driver Scott Riggs. He started driving in the Truck Series in 2022. He had seven top 10 finishes before Sunday’s win.

Corey Heim is still in the lead in the playoff standings even after a seventh-place finish. Eckes, Majeski, Eckes, Sanchez and Rajah Caruth round out the top five.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Layne Riggs at Victory Lane

Layne Riggs, driver of the #38 Zorn Compressor & Equipment Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile at The Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 25, 2024 in West Allis, Wisconsin. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.