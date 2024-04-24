NASCAR driver Erik Jones suffers broken back in brutal Talladega crash

NASCAR driver Erik Jones was in a brutal crash at Talladega on Sunday during the Geico 500 and ended up suffering a broken bone in his back.

The broken lower vertebra will cause him to miss the next race at Dover Motor Speedway, Legacy Motor Club announced Tuesday. Corey Heim will drive Jones’ No. 43 Toyota.

"Erik’s long-term health is our number one priority," Legacy Motor Club co-owner Jimmie Johnson said in a statement. "It will be great to see him at the track Sunday and we intend to give him the time it takes to recover properly.

"I know Corey will do a great job behind the wheel for the Club. In the meantime, our thoughts are with Erik and his wife Holly — they have our total support."

Jones was caught up in a wreck that initially involved John Hunter Nemechek and Bubba Wallace. Jones was sent hard into the wall.

He reportedly complained about his back on his radio immediately after the crash.

Jones briefly talked to reporters after he was released from the in-field care center. He said he was a "little sore" but doing all right. NASCAR later announced he was hospitalized for further evaluation and released.

He returned home to the Charlotte, North Carolina, area where the broken back was determined.

After the Talladega race, Jones is in 20th in the Cup Series standings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.