Mystery remains over cause of death of former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis

The cause of death for former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Vontae Davis was reportedly undetermined more than a year after he died at a Florida home. He was 35.

Davis’ body was found at a home registered to his grandmother in Southwest Ranches, Florida, WSVN-TV reported. No foul play was suspected, police said at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Due to the totality of the circumstances, including inconsistencies between the scene and the findings at autopsy, the cause and manner of death in this case is best classified as undetermined," according to ESPN, which cited the Broward County Medical Examiner’s report.

The report noted that Davis had abrasions near his right eye and a hemorrhage in the muscles of his back. A toxicology report also indicated the former defensive back had substances in his system, including amphetamines or methamphetamines.

The Miami Dolphins selected Davis in the first round of the 2009 draft. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before the start of the 2012 season, and he had a few great seasons with them.

NFL GREAT TERRY BRADSHAW CLARIFIES ROLE IN OPENING JAMMED PLANE DOOR AFTER CLAIMS OF HEROISM

He joined the Buffalo Bills after the 2017 season and only made one appearance for them, retiring in the middle of a game.

In 121 games, Davis had 22 interceptions and 395 tackles. He was named to the Pro Bowl while with the Colts in 2014 and 2015.

Former NFL star tight end Vernon Davis, Vontae’s brother, released a heartbreaking statement at the time of his death.

"This thing definitely caught me by surprise. I just don't know what to make of it," Vernon told the Daily Mail at the time. "I'm leaning on the detectives to figure it out, but, right now, we have no answers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They are going to run tests, and they said they'll get back to us. It could be as long as a month, a month and a half, until we know anything."