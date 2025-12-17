Myles Garrett's former Browns teammate calls him 'best pass rusher I've ever seen' as he nears sack record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Myles Garrett is on pace to shatter a record that has stood for more than two decades.

The Cleveland Browns star has three more games to surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt's single-season record of 22.5 sacks — he needs just one more to tie.

Garrett has been a first-team All-Pro in four of the last five seasons, but this season is by far the best of his eventual Hall of Fame career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe Thomas went against Myles Garrett in practice for just one season — Thomas’ last year in the NFL was the same year Garrett went first overall out of Texas A&M. He may be biased, but he got a personal look at Garrett and gave him high praise.

"He's the best defensive pass rusher I've ever seen in my entire life," Thomas said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "And that goes back to watching Reggie White when I was a kid when he was with the Green Bay Packers winning a Super Bowl."

Garrett has been a lone bright spot for the Browns throughout his entire tenure there, but that holds especially true this season, as Cleveland is 3-11. Their record, though, makes Garrett’s season even that much more special, Thomas said.

SHEDEUR SANDERS CAN BE THE 'FRANCHISE GUY,' TEAM SHOULD USE PICKS TO BUILD AROUND HIM, BROWNS LEGEND SAYS

"Sacks are usually happening when the quarterback has to hold on to the ball because they're trying to push the ball down the field. They're trying to squeeze the lemon a little bit more because they need it. They're losing, right? So they're willing to take more chances. They're willing to let their players go one on one up front in the blocking to be able to get more receivers down the field. When you're winning, you don't take those chances on offense," Thomas explained. "And so the fact that Myles is getting all these sacks on a team that's behind, by and large, just adds to the fact that this guy and what we're witnessing is one of the greatest performances in sports history."

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns during the offseason, citing his desire to win. However, a record-breaking, $160 million contract quickly changed his mind, and to Garrett’s credit, he is living up to every penny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The soon-to-be 30-year-old will have his first chance at breaking the record this Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter