Myles Garrett to return to Browns practice, coach 'not ruling anybody out' just yet ahead of Falcons game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was absent from practice on Wednesday after being involved in a serious single-car accident earlier this week but will return to the team’s training facility on Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed.

"[I’m] very, very grateful that he’s okay. I’ve spoken to him. He’s staying home today resting, but we’ll see him tomorrow morning. But again, grateful he’s okay," Stefanski said Wednesday.

Stefanski said the Browns aren’t going to make any decisions regarding Garett’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons just yet, but added that like any other injury, it’s a "case-by-case basis," and he’ll be able to have a more "in-depth" conversation with him in the building on Thursday.

"I think I’m not ruling anybody out on Wednesday. So, we’ll kinda do what we always do, which is take in information every single day."

Garrett was released from the hospital Monday night after his car flipped several times when he reportedly tried to avoid an animal on a wet road. The crash happened around 3 p.m., just around two hours after practice ended. He was taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger.

"First — and most importantly — we are thankful that Myles, his passenger and no other parties were seriously injured in the single-car accident yesterday," the Browns said in a statement Tuesday.

"After medical evaluation today, our team doctors at University Hospitals have concluded that Myles has sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations as well as some bumps and bruises to various other body parts. Myles didn't suffer any fractures and has also cleared concussion protocol."

When asked if Garrett would be practicing on Thursday, Stefanski said, "We’ll see." The Browns said in Tuesday’s statement that he will continue to be monitored by team doctors throughout the week.