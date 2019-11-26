Myles Garrett made racial slur allegation known to Browns, hoped it would stay under wraps: report

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett made the accusation that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur prior to their brawl at his appeals hearing last week.

Garrett’s indefinite suspension for hitting Rudolph in the head with his own helmet was upheld but he was quickly questioned about the timing of the allegation.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer attempted Sunday to clarify why Garrett made the accusation at the hearing instead of going public with it after their Week 11 game when he was talking to the media.

Glazer reported that Garrett told Browns personnel that Rudolph had allegedly used a racial slur against him but ultimately he thought the allegation would have been confidential at the appeals hearing.

“I got the sense that he wasn’t going to, that he didn’t want it out publicly because it would be bad for the league,” Glazer said during FOX’s NFL pregame show. “He just thought it was going to be confidential inside that appeals process.”

Garrett chose not to comment after the game after he was asked whether there was anything that was said to set him off. After the NFL upheld his suspension, Garrett said he knew what he heard.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” Garrett said. “This was not meant for public dissemination, or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

The NFL reportedly hopes Garrett will return for Week 1 next season.