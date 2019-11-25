Mason Rudolph piñata seen at Cleveland Browns tailgate before game vs. Miami Dolphins

It’s safe to say Cleveland Browns fans are frustrated at having lost star defensive end Myles Garrett for the remainder of the season because of a suspension for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during their matchup several days ago.

The Browns played their first game since the melee occurred in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium and Cleveland fans wanted to make sure any anger they had going into the game against the Miami Dolphins was let out. They settled everything at the tailgate.

The Cleveland Plain-Dealer captured video of Browns fans using a unique piñata to let loose on. Rudolph was made out to be the piñata.

A fan was then blindfolded and attempted to hit the piñata with a Steelers helmet. Dozens of fans watched as the fan swung the helmet around. The man holding the piñata was hit on the finger with the helmet at one point during the game.

The fight between Garrett and Rudolph resulted in an indefinite suspension for the defensive end and a $50,000 fine for the quarterback. Garrett had accused Rudolph of using a racial slur to set him off but the NFL said they found “no such evidence” backing up the claim.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his suspension reduced from three games to two. Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game. He sat out Sunday against the Dolphins.