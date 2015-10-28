Morosi: Mattingly, Marlins in discussions about managerial job

Don Mattingly is in ongoing discussions with the Miami Marlins about becoming their next manager, FOX Sports Insider Jon Paul Morosi reports.

Mattingly and the Los Angeles Dodgers mutually decided to part ways last week after he had managed the team for five years.

In those five seasons, Mattingly went 446-363 and won the past three NL West titles. However, the team disappointed in the postseason, advancing past the NLDS just once and never reaching the World Series depite its huge payroll.

The Marlins, meanwhile, are looking for a manager after announcing that former GM Dan Jennings would not return as manager in 2016. Jennings went 55-69 after leaving his front-office duties and taking over for Mike Redmond early in the 2015 season. Jennings was apparently set to return to the Marlins' front office this month, though Morosi recently reported that curiously hasn't happened yet.