MLB suspends SF Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay following altercation his wife

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday it has suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer without pay through July 1 following a physical altercation caught on video between him and his wife earlier this month.

Rob Manfred, the league’s commissioner, said his office conducted an investigation of the incident, which was captured on video obtained by TMZ, of the altercation between Baer and his wife, Pam, in a San Francisco plaza. Manfred said he spoke to Baer before he made his ruling.

"I have concluded that Mr. Baer's conduct was unacceptable under MLB policies and warrants discipline," Manfred said. "In determining the appropriate level of discipline, I find that Mr. Baer should be held to a higher standard because as a leader he is expected to be a role model for others in his organization and community. Based on my conversation with Mr. Baer, it is clear that he regrets what transpired and takes responsibility for his conduct."

Earlier this month, Baer announced he was taking a leave of absence from the team. The Giants said the ownership group’s board of directors accepted Baer’s request.

The video appeared to show Baer trying to grab a cellphone in his wife's hand. She then falls over from her chair to the ground as they continue to tussle over the device. The 61-year-old executive said the two were arguing over a family matter. He apologized for the incident and his wife issued a statement through her attorney saying she lost her balance because of an injury she suffered three days before.

The San Francisco District Attorney announced earlier this month that no charges would be filed.

In his absence, the Giants executive team, including the president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations. Baer will remain CEO and president when he returns from suspension.

Baer has been CEO of the Giants since 2012, having joined the club some 20 years earlier. His involvement in the team has included the only three World Series titles it has won in San Francisco, in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

