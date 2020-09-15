MLB's Rob Manfred aims to have fans in attendance at World Series, LCS: report

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is optimistic that baseball fans will be able to attend the sport’s biggest platform later this month after a shortened regular season saw empty stadiums across the U.S.

Speaking remotely to the Hofstra University business school on Monday, Manfred shared his hopes that MLB will be able to model its attendance policy for the League Championship Series and World Series to those few NFL teams who had fans in the stands this past week.

"I'm hopeful that the World Series and the LCS we will have limited fan capacity," Manfred said, according to The Athletic. "I think it's important for us to start back down the road. Obviously it'll be limited numbers, socially distanced, protection provided for the fans in terms of temperature checks and the like. Kind of the pods like you saw in some of the NFL games. We’ll probably use that same theory.”

He continued: “I do think it’s important as we look forward to 2021 to get back to the idea that live sports, they’re generally outdoors, at least our games. And it’s something that we can get back to.”

The league and the player’s association finalized an agreement on Tuesday where the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus.

The World Series will be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the Rangers' old ballpark. The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park, and the National League at Globe Life Park.

The AL Division Series will be at San Diego and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.