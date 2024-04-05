Nearly 100 pairs of brothers in MLB who were also teammates, including some sets of twins

The MLB is full of family ties.

There have been over 400 sets of brothers who played in MLB. Of these 400 plus combinations, there have been almost 100 sets of brothers who were also teammates.

Many brothers who have had the same name on the front and back of their jerseys have accomplished incredible feats together.

CRACKER JACK, IMMORTALIZED IN BASEBALL ANTHEM, IS A GRAND-SLAM RECIPE AT HOME, TOO

On Sept. 15, 1963, the Alou brothers, Felipe, Jesus and Matty, all appeared in the outfield during the game. This marked the first and only time an MLB outfield has been played completely by brothers.

A few brothers have won the World Series side by side, including Mort and Walker Cooper. They won the World Series with the Cardinals, not once, but twice. They are the only brothers to have ever won multiple World Series titles with the same team, according to the MLB. The brothers first captured the championship in 1942 and then for a second time in 1944.

Brothers Dizzy and Paul Dean also found luck with the Cardinals, winning the World Series together in 1934.

FORMER MLB OUTFIELDER ERIC BYRNES ON NEW BOOK ‘LET THEM PLAY’: A GUIDE FOR COACHING YOUTH SPORTS AUTONOMOUSLY

Jim and Gaylord Perry are also notable MLB teammates and brothers. They are the only sibling duo to have won the Cy Young Award, according to MLB.

There's also Lloyd and Paul Waner, the only MLB brothers who were both inducted into the Hall of Fame as players, according to the professional baseball league.

There are also quite a few sets of twins that have played on the same MLB team. The most recent pair is Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitchers for the San Francisco Giants.

Other MLB twins who have played for the same team are Joe and Red Shannon, who both played for the Braves in 1915, Eddie and Johnny O'Brien, who played for the Pirates from 1953 to 1958, and Jose and Ozzie Canseco, who played for the Athletics in 1990.

MLB STADIUMS ACROSS THE US: HOW MANY BALLPARKS HAVE YOU VISITED?

Here is a full list of brothers past and present who played professional baseball as teammates.

Hank and Tommie Aaron: Braves (1962-63, 1965, 1968-71)

Dick and Hank Allen: White Sox (1972-73)

Roberto and Sandy Alomar: Padres (1988-89), Indians (1999-2000), White Sox (2003-04)

Felipe, Jesus and Matty Alou: Giants (1963)

Felipe and Matty Alou: Giants (1960-62), Yankees (1973)

Jesus and Matty Alou: Giants (1964-65)

Ed and Jim Bailey: Reds (1959)

Jesse and Virgil Barnes: Giants (1919-23)

Alan and Andy Benes: Cardinals (1996-97, 2000-01)

Dave and Dennis Bennett: Phillies (1964)

Carson and Lyle Bigbee: Pirates (1921)

Homer and Ted Blankenship: White Sox (1922-23)

Frank and Milt Bolling: Tigers (1958)

Aaron and Bret Boone: Reds (1997-98)

Clete and Cloyd Boyer: Athletics (1955)

Danny and Hal Breeden: Cubs (1971)

George and Ken Brett: Royals (1980-81)

Harry and Howie Camnitz: Pirates (1909)

Kid and Lew Camp: Chicago Colts (1894)

Jose and Ozzie Canseco: Athletics (1990)

Dino and Lou Chiozza: Phillies (1935)

Fred and Josh Clarke: Louisville Colonels (1898)

Billy and Tony Conigliaro: Red Sox (1969-70)

OPENING DAY OOPSIES: UNFORGETTABLE MLB GAFFES FROM GAMES THROUGHOUT HISTORY

Bill and Dick Conway: Orioles (1886)

Jimmy and Johnny Cooney: Braves (1928)

Mort and Walker Cooper: Cardinals (1940-45), Giants (1947)

Larry and Mike Corcoran: Chicago White Stockings (1884)

Hector, Jose and Tommy Cruz: Cardinals (1973)

John and Jordan Danks: White Sox (2012-13)

Dizzy and Paul Dean: Cardinals (1934-37)

Ed and Tom Delahanty: Phillies (1894)

J.D. and Tim Drew: Braves (2004)

Buck and John Ewing: Giants (1890-91)

Rick and Wes Ferrell: Red Sox (1934-37), Senators (1937-38)

Brownie and Frank Foreman: Reds (1896)

Gene and George Freese: Pirates (1955)

Al and Danny Gardella: Giants (1945)

Alex and Milt Gaston: Red Sox (1929)

Jason and Jeremy Giambi: Athletics (2000-01)

Harry and John Gilbert: Pittsburgh Alleghenys (1890)

Brian and Marcus Giles: Padres (2007)

Tom and Mike Glavine: Mets (2003)

Bill and Jack Gleason: Browns (1882-83)

Dave and Vean Gregg: Cleveland Naps (1913)

Adrian and Edgar Gonzalez: Padres (2008)

Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero: Expos (1998-2000, 2002)

Chris and Tony Gwynn: Padres (1996)

Jerry and Scott Hairston: Padres (2010)

Garvin and Granny Hamner: Phillies (1945)

Bill and Harry Hinchman: Cleveland Naps (1907)

Arthur and John Irwin: Senators (1889), Boston Red Stockings (1891)

Caleb and Corban Joseph: Orioles (2018)

Alex and Walt Kellner: Athletics (1952-53)

Matt and Mike Kilroy: Orioles (1888)

Barry and Stephen Larkin: Reds (1998)

Adam and Andy LaRoche: Pirates (2008)

Grover and Lou Lowdermilk: Cardinals (1911)

Mickey and Rick Mahler: Braves (1979)

Pedro and Ramon Martinez: Dodgers (1992-93), Red Sox (1999-2000)

Harry and Leech Maskrey: Louisville Colonels (1892)

Christy and Henry Mathewson: Giants (1906-07)

Lindy and Von McDaniel: Cardinals (1957-58)

9 MLB STORYLINES TO FOLLOW FOR 2024 SEASON AS OPENING DAY ARRIVES

Clyde and Horace Milan: Senators (1915, 1917)

Bing and Ralph Miller: Senators (1921)

Bengie and Jose Molina: Angels (2001-05)

Johnny and Phil Morrison: Pirates (1921)

Bo and Josh Naylor: Guardians (2022)

Joe and Phil Niekro: Braves (1973-74), Yankees (1985)

Eddie and Johnny O'Brien: Pirates (1953-58)

Jack and Mike O'Neill: Cardinals (1902-03)

Eddie and Jack Onslow: Tigers (1912)

Baby and Roberto Ortiz: Senators (1944)

Jiggs and Tom Parrott: Chicago Colts (1893)

Heinie and Joe Peitz: Browns (1894)

Jim and Gaylord Perry: Indians (1974-75)

Paul and Rick Reuschel: Cubs (1975-78)

Elmer and Johnny Riddle: Reds (1941, 1944-45), Pirates (1948)

Billy and Cal Ripken: Orioles (1987-92, 1996)

Taylor and Tyler Rogers: Giants (2023)

Andrew and Austin Romine: Cubs (2021)

Dave and Steve Sax: Dodgers (1982-83)

Joe and Luke Sewell: Indians (1921-30)

Orator and Taylor Shaffer: Athletics (1890)

Joe and Red Shannon: Braves (1915)

Billy and Bobby Shantz: Athletics (1954-55), Yankees (1960)

Larry and Norm Sherry: Dodgers (1959-62)

Donovan and Jhonatan Solano: Marlins (2015)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP