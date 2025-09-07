Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State pulls off upset win with incredible touchdown in final seconds

Mississippi State fans stormed the field after the win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Mississippi State Bulldogs pulled off a remarkable upset over the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils in the closing moments of their matchup on Saturday night.

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen was leading the Bulldogs down the field with about 40 seconds left in the game. He found Brenen Thompson streaking down the field. Thompson got the inside of a Sun Devils defensive back, caught the pass and sped toward the end zone.

Blake Shapen looks to pass

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen (2) sets up to pass against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Thompson beat the defender to the goal line and Mississippi State went up 24-20. They won by the same score.

Bulldogs fans in Starkville, Mississippi, stormed the field to celebrate the win.

"What an atmosphere, what an evening. That is Davis Wade Stadium at its finest," Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said. "The funnest thing about it for our guys, everything we’ve been through in the program, to see our university show up the way that we showed up is special."

It’s the first time Mississippi State defeated a top 15 nonconference opponent since 1991.

"We emphasized going out and playing the next play," Shapen said. "These are moments that I live for. This shows a lot about our team. The emotions are very high right now and I’m very blessed to be in this position."

Bulldogs fans celebrate

Mississippi State Bulldogs fans crowd around quarterback Blake Shapen (2) and offensive lineman Zack Owens (52) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field on Sept. 6, 2025. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

OREGON STATE COACH RIPS SPECIAL TEAMS UNIT AFTER CALAMITOUS PUNT

Shapen was 19-of-33 with 279 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Thompson had six catches for 133 yards and two scores. Anthony Evans III had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham lamented the team’s failure to stop the Bulldogs’ explosiveness.

"The big plays were the story of the game," Dillingham said. "That’s a good football team and they’re explosive. They made an explosive play. We had to take away their explosives in the second half and we did it until the end there."

Anthony Evans III scores

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III looks around on his way to a touchdown reception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Arizona State running backs Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh had great games on the ground. Brown rushed for 110 yards on 18 carries. Udoh had 105 yards on 23 carries with a score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

