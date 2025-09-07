Mississippi State pulls off upset win with incredible touchdown in final seconds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Mississippi State Bulldogs pulled off a remarkable upset over the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils in the closing moments of their matchup on Saturday night.

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen was leading the Bulldogs down the field with about 40 seconds left in the game. He found Brenen Thompson streaking down the field. Thompson got the inside of a Sun Devils defensive back, caught the pass and sped toward the end zone.

Thompson beat the defender to the goal line and Mississippi State went up 24-20. They won by the same score.

Bulldogs fans in Starkville, Mississippi, stormed the field to celebrate the win.

"What an atmosphere, what an evening. That is Davis Wade Stadium at its finest," Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby said. "The funnest thing about it for our guys, everything we’ve been through in the program, to see our university show up the way that we showed up is special."

It’s the first time Mississippi State defeated a top 15 nonconference opponent since 1991.

"We emphasized going out and playing the next play," Shapen said. "These are moments that I live for. This shows a lot about our team. The emotions are very high right now and I’m very blessed to be in this position."

Shapen was 19-of-33 with 279 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Thompson had six catches for 133 yards and two scores. Anthony Evans III had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham lamented the team’s failure to stop the Bulldogs’ explosiveness.

"The big plays were the story of the game," Dillingham said. "That’s a good football team and they’re explosive. They made an explosive play. We had to take away their explosives in the second half and we did it until the end there."

Arizona State running backs Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh had great games on the ground. Brown rushed for 110 yards on 18 carries. Udoh had 105 yards on 23 carries with a score.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.