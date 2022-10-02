Expand / Collapse search
College Football
AP Top 25 poll: Kansas back in the rankings for first time since 2009

Alabama is back at No. 1 with Georgia at No. 2

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Kansas is back.

Well, as back as can be.

The Jayhawks on Sunday were back in the Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings after picking up a victory over Iowa State to move to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in the conference.

Kansas hadn’t been in the rankings since Oct. 18, 2009, when Mark Mangino was the head coach. The team finished with as many wins as they have currently (5-7). Kansas is on pace for the first winning season since 2008. Current head coach Lane Leipold is the fifth head coach since 2010.

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. 

Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) celebrates with teammate offensive lineman Mike Novitsky (50) after scoring a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas’ drought was the longest for a current Power Five conference team. They were ranked 19th.

Elsewhere, Alabama took back the No. 1 ranking from Georgia, even after Bryce Young suffered an injury, and the Crimson Tide had a devil of a time holding off Arkansas. Georgia had a close win over Missouri, while No. 3 Ohio State had an easy win over Rutgers.

Alabama received 25 first-place votes and 1,523 points – just two more than Georgia, who received 28 first-place votes. It’s the first time a team had the most first-place votes but wasn’t ranked No. 1, since Alabama in November 2019.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. 

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.  (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Here’s how the rankings played out.

NO. 14 OLE MISS HOLDS OFF NO. 7 KENTUCKY IN WIN

1). Alabama (5-0)

2). Georgia (5-0)

3). Ohio State (5-0)

4). Michigan (5-0)

5). Clemson (5-0)

6). USC (5-0)

7). Oklahoma State (4-0)

8). Tennessee (4-0)

9). Ole Miss (5-0)

10). Penn State (5-0)

11). Utah (4-1)

12). Oregon (4-1)

13). Kentucky (4-1)

14). N.C. State (4-1)

15). Wake Forest (4-1)

16). BYU (4-1)

17). TCU (4-0)

18). UCLA (5-0)

19). Kansas (5-0)

20). Kansas State (4-1)

21). Washington (4-1)

22). Syracuse (5-0)

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Virginia linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker (34) is tackled by Virginia linebacker Chico Bennett Jr. (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

23). Mississippi State (4-1)

24). Cincinnati (4-1)

25). LSU (4-1)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

