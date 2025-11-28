Mississippi State fans stole Ole Miss star's jerseys before rivalry game, coach Lane Kiffin says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had two of his jerseys stolen by Mississippi State fans before their Egg Bowl rivalry game, head coach Lane Kiffin said Friday.

Kiffin made the revelation as he spoke to the SEC Network before the game. He said the school’s equipment manager put cameras in the locker room Thursday night only to watch fans break in. He said the school reported the first theft to Mississippi State, which put more security around their locker room. However, he said fans broke in again early Friday morning and stole Chambliss’ jerseys.

"I guess you expect nothing less from these people," Kiffin said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Mississippi State for comment. The Egg Bowl game between the two schools was being played in Starkville – the home of Mississippi State.

It was a game that meant a little bit more for Kiffin and Ole Miss with the head coach’s future in question and with the Rebels possibly getting a berth into the SEC Championship with a win.

Kiffin was asked right before kickoff how he was able to keep his players’ heads in the game and not be distracted by the outside noise.

"They’ve been dealing with that for a lot of weeks in a row so we’re focused on going 1-0. There’s a lot on the line here," he said. "Rivalry games, records mean nothing. But to get to 11 wins, we’d be the first team in history of this state. It would be amazing. But we’re gonna have to play really consistent and play really well football for four quarters."

Chambliss, a Division II transfer from Ferris State, didn’t seem rattled by the alleged theft. He led Ole Miss down the field for a touchdown on their first two drives.