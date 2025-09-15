Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Olympics

'Miracle on Ice' Olympic USA hockey team takes next step toward Congressional Gold Medals

Team USA defeated the Soviet Union in one of the biggest upsets in sports history

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Congress will honor the "Miracle on Ice" Team USA hockey squad that upset the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics on their way to an improbable gold medal.

The House of Representatives passed the "Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act," which will award members of the illustrious hockey team with Congressional Gold Medals. The bill will go to President Donald Trump’s desk to sign.

Teams shake hands

General view of teams from the United States and the Soviet Union shaking hands after the semifinal hockey game during the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, in February 1980. (Getty Images)

"The ‘Miracle on Ice’ team represents everything our country is about: grit, determination, perseverance, and hope," Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., told Fox News Digital. "Their historic win 45 years ago was more than a dramatic upset in the world of sports — it became a defining moment of unity in our nation’s history and inspired us all to believe in miracles again. 

"I look forward to seeing this bill signed into law by President Trump and am grateful to my colleague, Representative (Peter) Stauber, for ensuring this team receives the Congressional recognition they deserve."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., also released a statement on the act’s passage.

Team USA hockey players

Mike Eruzione participates in a ceremonial puck drop before the start of a game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the "Miracle on Ice" on Feb. 22, 2020. (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

"It is an incredible honor to represent Lake Placid, where the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team pulled off one of the greatest sports upsets in world history," Stefanik said. "The American defeat of the Soviet Union during the Cold War was a triumph of perseverance, unity, and spirit, not only for the athletes on the ice but for all Americans. 

"As we commemorate the (45th) anniversary of this legendary victory, I am proud to lead this bipartisan effort to ensure that their extraordinary achievement is properly recognized. This legislation will ensure that future generations will never forget the legacy of the 'Miracle on Ice.’"

On Feb. 22, 1980, the Americans pulled off one of the biggest upsets in history when the ragtag group of mostly college hockey players defeated the Soviets 4-3.

Broadcaster Al Michaels put the exclamation point on the game with one of the most famous calls in sports history.

Team USA player hits his opponent

Mike Ramsey #5 of the United States checks Valeri Kharlamov #17 of the Soviet Union during the Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 22, 1980 in Lake Placid, New York. (Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

"Do you believe in miracles? YES!"

The U.S. then defeated Finland to win the gold medal. It’s the last time the U.S. has won gold in ice hockey.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

