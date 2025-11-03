Mike Vrabel gives fiery response to radio host questioning red-hot Patriots' 'joke' strength of schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots are co-owners of the best record in the NFL through nine weeks, riding a six-game win streak that continued on Sunday with a win over the Atlanta Falcons.

However, despite the success of this young Patriots squad, they have caught flak from a subgroup of NFL fans who say the schedule has been soft compared to other teams around the league.

During an appearance on WEEI’s "The Greg Hill Show," Mike Vrabel, who has taken over as head coach of the franchise he won Super Bowls with during his playing days, was asked by host Chris Curtis what he thought about the national conversation being that the Patriots have a "joke" schedule.

Vrabel’s response was a contentious one.

"You want me to comment on the schedule, or you want me to comment on my message to the team? What are you trying to say? You’re working a lot into there," Vrabel said, as he swiveled in his chair. "Like, is that the national perspective, or is that [yours]?"

Curtis had said the Patriots’ strength of schedule had been a national conversation, while also wanting to know, "How do you balance keeping [the team] in check?"

"I can only coach one team at a time. I don’t make the schedule," Vrabel added. "Every team beats every [team], you know what I mean? That’s just mind-boggling to me, in the National Football League that there can be strength of schedule. You got a salary cap. Everybody spends the same amount of money. So, you guys know in this league, that that doesn’t really mean anything."

The Patriots started the season 1-2 after a home-opener loss to the Las Vegas Raiders followed by a win over the Miami Dolphins and another loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they’ve ran ever since a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers and followed that up with a crucial road win over the Buffalo Bills, 23-20, and wins over the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and now the Falcons.

But, as the saying goes, "Any given Sunday," and it’s there for a reason in the NFL. Just look up north in Green Bay where the Packers were beaten at Lambeau Field as a heavy favorite against the Carolina Panthers. Those same Packers lost to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year as well.

That’s just to say any matchup in the NFL can lead to a win or loss no matter the odds.

Vrabel and the Patriots don’t care how they’ve come across wins this year, but you play the teams who are on the schedule and that’s just the truth of it. And the Patriots might not have been in high spirits yet again if it wasn’t for a missed extra point by the Falcons late in the 24-23 win for New England.

Vrabel has also always been candid with media members in good and bad times while head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and that clearly hasn’t changed now that he’s back in New England.

"I love your little smirk over there," Vrabel said to Curtis. "You know, you come up with this question and you want to ask me about the strength of schedule and my message. My message has been the same every week — that we have to put everything that we have into each week, and that everybody has to prepare as a starter. I love our practices and the way that we compete, and then you go and play the game."

The process has worked since Vrabel took over, and the Patriots are atop the AFC East with their 7-2 record with the Buffalo Bills right behind them at 6-2.

The Patriots will have a tough opponent next week, as they hit the road to face the 6-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are coming off their bye week.