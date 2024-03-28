Mike Trout opens 2024 MLB season with home run in first at-bat

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The baseball player who is arguably the greatest of his generation hit the first home run of the 2024 season.

Mike Trout took Corbin Burnes deep in Baltimore in his first at-bat of the year.

Burnes threw an 88 mph slider to Trout on a 1-1 count, but he made a costly mistake by trowing a low strike to the three-time MVP.

Trout, maybe the best low-ball hitter in the game, blasted the offering 402 feet over the left-center field wall at Camden Yards, just a few feet from the absurdly deep part of the park.

It's a nice start for the likely Hall of Famer who has had a disappointing last few years.

Trout has always put up impressive numbers, even when he's missed time. In the last three seasons, he's played 36, 119, and 82 games, respectively.

Last year, he put up career lows in just about every category, slashing .263/.367/.490. That came after he hit just .283 in 2022, his lowest in a non-pandemic-shortened season. Although he did hit 40 home runs.

He has not played in more than 140 games since 2016, although he did win the MVP when playing in 134 in 2019.

Perhaps Trout has his eyes set on 400 career home runs. He needs 31 more. Giancarlo Stanton became the 58th player to reach the milestone last year. It seems Trout will reach that number if he stays healthy.

There has been talk we are seeing the decline of an all-time great who has never won a postseason game with the Los Angeles Angels.

Perhaps he heard the noise and wanted to silence it.

