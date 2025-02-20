Mike Collier, Super Bowl champion with Steelers, dead at 71

Super Bowl champion Mike Collier died on Sunday, according to an online obituary. He was 71.

Collier passed away at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, the obituary said. The cause of death is unknown.

Collier was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1975 when the team won Super Bowl X. He played in three playoff games en route to winning the big game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Collier, a running back, played three seasons in the NFL, spending one with the Steelers and two with the Buffalo Bills.

Over his three-year career, Collier played in 36 games and had 86 rushing attempts for 870 yards and five touchdowns.

"It used to seem like a dream," Collier said of playing in the NFL via the Baltimore Sun in 2013.

"I realize that a lot of people would love to have been in my position. I thank God that He gave me the opportunity to be there."

EX-NFL PUNTER CHRIS KLUWE WANTS OFFICIALS TO ENGAGE IN 'CIVIL DISOBEDIENCE' AFTER HIS 'MAGA' PROTEST ARREST

Collier played college football at Morgan State University and was drafted in the 14th round (364th overall pick) in the 1975 NFL Draft by the Steelers.

At Morgan State, he earned his Bachelor of Science in physical education.

After retiring from the NFL, Collier coached local youth in football, basketball and baseball, according to his obituary.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Collier also worked as a grocery store manager until his retirement in 2021.

He enjoyed signing autographs for local charities while spending time with his family and watching football, per his obituary.

Collier is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa, and his three children and six grandchildren, and his three brothers and sisters.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.