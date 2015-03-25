Michigan State eager to move on after close calls in frustrating 2012 season

Michigan State went 7-6 last season after coming within inches of the Rose Bowl in 2010 and 2011.

The Spartans hope 2012 was a mere blip for a program that has gained confidence in recent years under coach Mark Dantonio.

Michigan State lost only three starters on offense and four on defense, and the schedule this season looks favorable, but the Spartans do have lingering questions. Running back Le'Veon Bell left school early to go to the NFL draft after a tireless junior season in which he carried the ball 382 times. Michigan State also lost tight end Dion Sims and defensive end William Gholston. They declared for the draft as well.