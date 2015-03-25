Michigan State defensive end William Gholston to skip senior season and enter draft

Michigan State defensive end William Gholston is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Gholston says in an open letter released by the school that he is excited about the future and promises to represent the school with "class, dignity, and professionalism."

Gholston is one of three Michigan State underclassman to announce his intentions to turn pro, joining running back Le'Veon Bell and tight end Dion Sims.

The 6-foot-7, 278-pound Gholston had 4 1/2 sacks this season and 13 tackles for loss.