Michigan Wolverines

Michigan fired staffer after video surfaced of him allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl: report

Alex Yood was recorded by internet sensations known for luring child predators

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
A staffer from the Michigan football program was reportedly fired earlier this fall after a video surfaced of him allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl.

Alex Yood, described as a "low-level" staffer by The Michigan Insider, was recorded with a bottle of liquor by Boopac Shakur, a Michigan man who became an internet sensation for luring child predators to meet with him instead of who they thought they were talking to.

In the video, Shakur and another social media sensation approach Yood at a store where he is seen with a bottle of liquor. Yood initially claims he did not know the girl he thought he was speaking to was 13.

But the other man reminds him that the age was discussed on two occasions throughout their conversation.

Michigan helmet

A Michigan Wolverines player holds his helmet during the Big 10 Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes Dec. 4, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The other man yells in the store that Yood is at the store "to meet a 13-year-old girl off the internet for sex."

The two follow Yood to his car, continuously asking questions about why he would meet with a 13-year-old girl, asking if he had a condom and reminding Yood of several of the alleged messages he sent to the girl, including "wear something cute."

Yood admitted to asking the girl if she was a virgin, the video shows.

A view pf Michigan Stadium

The Michigan Marching Band performing on the field before a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Connecticut Huskies at Michigan Stadium Sept. 17, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  ( Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The Michigan athletic department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

The Michigan Insider says Yood was let go after the video was published Sept. 29.

Shakur, whose real name was Robert Lee, was killed the night the video was posted in a separate luring incident.

The Michigan Wolverines take the field against Colorado State

Michigan Wolverines players take the field before a game against the Colorado State Rams at Michigan Stadium Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.  (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh already served a three-game suspension this year for alleged recruiting violations, and the program now faces accusations of sign stealing.