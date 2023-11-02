Michigan fired staffer after video surfaced of him allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl: report

A staffer from the Michigan football program was reportedly fired earlier this fall after a video surfaced of him allegedly soliciting a 13-year-old girl.

Alex Yood, described as a "low-level" staffer by The Michigan Insider, was recorded with a bottle of liquor by Boopac Shakur, a Michigan man who became an internet sensation for luring child predators to meet with him instead of who they thought they were talking to.

In the video, Shakur and another social media sensation approach Yood at a store where he is seen with a bottle of liquor. Yood initially claims he did not know the girl he thought he was speaking to was 13.

But the other man reminds him that the age was discussed on two occasions throughout their conversation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The other man yells in the store that Yood is at the store "to meet a 13-year-old girl off the internet for sex."

The two follow Yood to his car, continuously asking questions about why he would meet with a 13-year-old girl, asking if he had a condom and reminding Yood of several of the alleged messages he sent to the girl, including "wear something cute."

Yood admitted to asking the girl if she was a virgin, the video shows.

The Michigan athletic department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News Digital.

The Michigan Insider says Yood was let go after the video was published Sept. 29.

COLORADO PLAYERS HAD VALUABLES WORTH THOUSANDS STOLEN FROM LOCKER ROOM DURING GAME VS UCLA

Shakur, whose real name was Robert Lee, was killed the night the video was posted in a separate luring incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jim Harbaugh already served a three-game suspension this year for alleged recruiting violations, and the program now faces accusations of sign stealing.