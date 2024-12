Vice President-elect JD Vance commended his Ohio State Buckeyes after their shocking loss to rival Michigan Saturday. The internet was not so kind in response.

Vance posted on X, saying the Buckeyes played like "champions" and that he's "proud of them."

"To the OSU seniors on that team: I know it sucks to lose four to Michigan, but for your entire college career you guys have conducted yourselves like champions. I speak for nearly all of us fans when I say: we’re proud of you!" Vance wrote.

The Buckeyes blew the game as 21-point favorites, losing to their top rival for the fourth straight time. Michigan's 2024 team is the worst the program has fielded in years, entering the game with a 6-5 record.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Entering the game, Ohio State was ranked No. 2 with a record of 10-2 and was vying for a spot in the Big 10 championship game and a College Football Playoff berth. Now both of those goals are in question for coach Ryan Day and his team.

The Buckeyes were also involved in a brawl with Michigan players after the game.

OHIO STATE LOSES TO MICHIGAN FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT YEAR IN HUGE UPSET; PLAYOFF STATUS NOW UP IN THE AIR

Vance was the recipient of plenty of shots for his pledged loyalty to the team in response.

"Ohio State sucks and so do you!" one user wrote.

Another user said Vance's post prompted him to rethink his approval of Vance as Trump's VP pick.

"First time I’ve disagreed with JD in a [minute], maybe Trump should have went a different route for the VP role!" the user wrote.

Another user questioned Vance praising players who would start a postgame brawl.

"'Conducted yourselves like champions' didn’t they just get into a brawl that resulted in Michigan players being pepper sprayed because they were sore losers?" the user wrote.

Several law enforcement officers were also involved in breaking up the fight. Videos shared on social media appeared to show players being pepper sprayed, and both Michigan and Ohio State players appeared to be in pain from it.

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings told FOX Sports in an on-field interview the incident was "bad for the sport."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It was such a great game. You hate to see stuff like that happen after the game. Bad for the sport, bad for college football. But, at the end of the game, they gotta learn how to lose, man. You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game."

Vance previously revealed he had told Trump his loyalty to the Buckeyes could affect Trump's chances of winning the key battleground state of Michigan.

"When he first asked me to be a VP, I was like, 'Well, you know, hopefully we don't lose Michigan by like 900 votes, because you're going to regret it. 'Cause it's probably just a thousand p---ed-off Wolverine fans who wouldn't vote for a Buckeye," Vance said during an appearance on OutKick's "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

"But I think that most Michiganders are going to be able to put sports rivalries aside and put the country first, which is what, of course, all of us believe is the most important thing."

The Democratic National Committee attempted to exploit Vance's connection to Ohio State with a campaign strategy in Michigan in early September. The DNC flew a plane over a Michigan football game Sept. 7 with a banner that said, "J.D. Vance [loves] Ohio State [plus] Project 2025."

The Trump-Vance ticket ended up easily carrying Michigan.

Vance also suggested in that interview that Trump and Vance would attend Saturday's game if they won the election.

"Well, let's go to the Ohio State-Michigan game, assuming we win, because I bet I can get some pretty sweet tickets as the VP-elect, and we'll be in a celebratory mood," Vance said on OutKick. "And, look, it's, it's going to be a big game this year. I think it's going to determine ultimate seeding in the College Football Playoff.

"I mean, now both teams might actually make the playoff. I know Michigan's, you know, sort of people aren't putting them as high this year, but you never know, because it's always a good program. So, we'll see, guys. I'm feeling very good about the Buckeyes. I'm feeling very good about the Bengals."

Neither Trump nor Vance attended Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game.