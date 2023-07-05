Michael Vick says Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs to bulk up, avoid hits

The 2022 NFL season was statistically the best of Tua Tagovailoa’s career, but it may have also been the most trying as the third-year quarterback dealt with multiple concussions.

Tagovailoa threw for a career-high in yards (3,548) and touchdowns (25) as the Miami Dolphins made the postseason in Mike McDaniel's first year as head coach.

While Miami made the postseason after going 9-8 during the regular season, the Dolphins were forced to start rookie Skylar Thompson in the Wild Card Game as Tagovailoa sat with his second documented concussion of the season.

Tagovailoa missed five starts in total during the year, leading many to question his football future.

One NFL legend shared some advice for Tagovailoa as he enters his fourth NFL season, suggesting the Alabama product put on weight and avoid taking big hits.

"I just think he's got to bulk up a little bit. Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds," 13-year NFL veteran Michael Vick said on Tyreek Hill’s podcast .

"Don’t get hit," Vick added. "Don’t get knocked around."

Tagovailoa’s concussions during the 2022 season led him to consider retirement in the offseason before ultimately deciding playing was best for him and his family.

"I considered it [walking away from football] for a time having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kind of conversations," Tagovailoa told reporters. "But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game with how old I am, with my son. I always dreamed of playing as long as I could to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do.

"It’s my health. It’s my body. And I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn’t, I would have quit a long time [ago]."

In March, the Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, exercising his fifth-year option.