Buffalo Bills
Bills' Josh Allen blames media for overblowing Stefon Diggs situation last month

The Bills are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2023

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Stefon Diggs’ initial absence from mandatory Buffalo Bills workouts last month set off red flags among sports pundits over what could be keeping the star wide receiver from his team.

After coach Sean McDermott called Diggs’ absence concerning, the wide receiver cleared the air with the coaching staff and team officials and was back out on the practice field. 

Quarterback Josh Allen on Wednesday called the entire situation overblown.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in 2022

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

"I love him. That's my guy. The media has blown this so far out of proportion," Allen told Barstool Sports’ "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast. "We are in rookie or minicamp. We're not playing a game for four months. He doesn't show up for one day. He's still there. Coach asked him to go home. They're in talks. They're trying to resolve some things. 

"It wasn't anything major. And (the) media blew it up. They're still talking about it. Let it go. There's no reason to continue talking about it."

Diggs didn’t initially report for team physicals and later appeared at the team facility but did not initially practice.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs in 2020

Josh Allen celebrates with Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills after a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Allen said last month that Diggs’ concerns were unresolved issues dating back to the end of last season, including having some more input into the offense.

"This does not work what we’re doing here without him," Allen said at the time.

"He’s a fiery competitor. At the end of the day, he wants to win, this team wants to win, and make no mistake, he’s a Buffalo Bill. We’re going to work this out. He doesn’t want this to be a distraction."

Diggs emerged as one of the top receivers in the NFL since the Minnesota Vikings traded him to Buffalo in the offseason prior to the 2020 season. Last season, he had a career-high 11 touchdown catches and was a Pro Bowler for the third time.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs against Chiefs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs after a 17-yard touchdown catch against the Chiefs on Oct. 16, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

His new four-year, $96 million contract kicks in this season. Buffalo is still one of the best teams in the NFL.

