Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA

Michael Jordan's son wants NBA legend as his best man in potential wedding with Larsa Pippen

It is unclear whether Jordan would attend the wedding at all

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen took the internet by storm earlier this year when they were seen hanging out together and later confirmed that they were dating.

The relationship made things very interesting given the comments Larsa’s ex-husband, Scott Pippen, made about Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, over how he was portrayed in "The Last Dance" documentary which chronicled the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen in 2023

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

The bond between the two former teammates appeared to be severed and never to be tied again.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen opened up about their future plans on "Pablo Torre Finds Out." Though the two are not officially engaged just yet, Marcus said he would like his father to be the best man at his wedding.

"I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother's wedding, so obviously, we'll keep the tradition going is my thoughts," he told Torre and co-host Charlotte Wilder.

NBA NO. 1 DRAFT PICK BOILS AS HE LEARNS WIFE IS ON ONLYFANS: 'THAT'S F---ED UP'

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen in California

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen leaving Catch Steak LA on Oct. 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (MEGA/GC Images)

Marcus Jordan said his family is "very private" and predicted that he and Pippen would do multiple weddings – one private wedding and another big public gathering.

Larsa Pippen added in an interview with E! News that she definitely believes a wedding is in the cards.

"I think so, I liked being married," Pippen said. "I like marriage, I feel like it's great, it's great to be able to build with someone, plan the future with someone. So, marriage to me is kind of important."

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on Real Housewives

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen on "Real Housewives." (Alexander Tamargo/Bravo via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marcus Jordan is set to make an appearance on "The Real Housewives of Miami" in their sixth season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.