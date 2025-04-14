Miami's Mario Cristobal delivers stern message to players thinking of NIL holdouts

Miami Hurricanes football coach Mario Cristobal made clear to anyone who was thinking of trying to pull off a name, image and likeness (NIL) hold out that it would not be tolerated.

Cristobal talked about his own program when he was asked about the ordeal with the Tennessee Volunteers. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava reportedly entered the transfer portal after he sat out of practice while he tried to renegotiate his own NIL deal.

The issue reverberated through college football.

"We’re not going to do that at Miami, and I say that without any hesitation," he told reporters after the Hurricanes’ spring game, via the Sun Sentinel. "If anyone’s thinking that — and they could be the best player in the world — if they want to play hold out, they might as well play get out. We don’t want to do that, and we don’t want Miami to become that. Too many guys have sweat and bled and laid it on the line on that field to ever become that kind of program."

Cristol said coaches were not going to allow a player to hold their program hostage.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to Vol Network on Saturday, noting that while this is the current state of college sports, it does not mean the team finishes second.

"It’s the state of college football," Heupel said. "At the end of the day, no one is ever bigger than the program. That includes me too.

"We’ve got an opportunity. We’ve got a bunch of guys who are going to give their all for Tennessee. We move forward. Got a great group. Let’s go compete."

Iamaleava is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in college football entering the 2025-26 season. However, he wanted to renegotiate his $10 million NIL deal with Tennessee, which spanned multiple years, according to ESPN.

Tennessee reportedly became aware that Oregon had reached out to Iamaleava about potentially transferring to join Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and his program.

Now, Heupel will search for a new quarterback in the transfer portal.

