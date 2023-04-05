Miami's Cavinder twins post bikini dance video shortly after March Madness elimination

The Cavinder twins are recovering quite nicely from their March Madness loss.

Their Miami Hurricanes fell in the Elite 8 to LSU, who eventually went on to win the national title.

Now in their home state of Arizona after the tournament, the sisters have posted several TikTok videos, which was their initial claim to fame, but their most recent may do some crazy numbers.

The twins ditched their Hurricanes jerseys for bikinis and danced to Ayesha Erotica's "Nasty."

It was the second time the twins did the dance this week, but the first was not in a bathing suit.

"we luv this dance," their caption read.

The Hurricanes were a nine-seed in the tournament and even upset top-seed Indiana in the Round of 32.

The twins boast over 4.5 million followers on TikTok and make seven figures with NIL deals.

One of the twins may have played her final college basketball game.

Hanna remains unsure of her future, but Haley, who has already announced she is returning for a fifth year, said she is "going to try and get her to stay."

Haley led the Hurricanes with 12.2 points per game this season.