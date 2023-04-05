Expand / Collapse search
Miami Hurricanes
Miami's Cavinder twins post bikini dance video shortly after March Madness elimination

The Hurricanes lost to eventual champions LSU

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Cavinder twins are recovering quite nicely from their March Madness loss.

Their Miami Hurricanes fell in the Elite 8 to LSU, who eventually went on to win the national title.

Now in their home state of Arizona after the tournament, the sisters have posted several TikTok videos, which was their initial claim to fame, but their most recent may do some crazy numbers.

Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. 

Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate after Miami defeated Indiana in a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind.  (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The twins ditched their Hurricanes jerseys for bikinis and danced to Ayesha Erotica's "Nasty."

It was the second time the twins did the dance this week, but the first was not in a bathing suit.

"we luv this dance," their caption read.

The Hurricanes were a nine-seed in the tournament and even upset top-seed Indiana in the Round of 32.

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) play against Indiana University during the second round NCAA women's basketball tournament game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers lost to the Hurricanes 70-68.

Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) play against Indiana University during the second round NCAA women's basketball tournament game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers lost to the Hurricanes 70-68. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The twins boast over 4.5 million followers on TikTok and make seven figures with NIL deals.

One of the twins may have played her final college basketball game.

Hanna remains unsure of her future, but Haley, who has already announced she is returning for a fifth year, said she is "going to try and get her to stay." 

Haley Cavinder (L) and Hanna Cavinder announce endorsements with Boost Mobile via Icon Source on July 01, 2021 in New York City. Their announcement comes following a decision by the NCAA to allow collegiate athletes to earn income based on their name, image and likeness (NIL).  

Haley Cavinder (L) and Hanna Cavinder announce endorsements with Boost Mobile via Icon Source on July 01, 2021 in New York City. Their announcement comes following a decision by the NCAA to allow collegiate athletes to earn income based on their name, image and likeness (NIL).   (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Haley led the Hurricanes with 12.2 points per game this season.