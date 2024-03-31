Mets' Yohan Ramirez, Carlos Mendoza suspended over incident in game vs. Brewers

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Major League Baseball suspended New York Mets pitcher Yohan Ramirez and manager Carlos Mendoza Sunday after an incident in a game with Milwaukee Brewers star Rhys Hoskins.

Ramirez threw behind Hoskins during Saturday’s game, adding another chapter in the feud between the slugger and the Mets.

The pitch came after Hoskins had hit a home run and singled, and it stemmed from a hard slide he made into Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil Friday.

Even Mets broadcaster Ron Darling criticized the pitch, saying "the message was about two hours late."

The incident with Ramirez and Hoskins was enough for MLB to lay down the law. The announcement came more than an hour before New York’s series finale against Milwaukee.

"Big leaguers don’t miss by eight feet," Hoskins said. "Whether or not it was on purpose or not, that’s not for me to decide. I really don’t care. But this game has had a way of policing itself for many, many, many years. So, let’s focus on doing it the right way if we’re going to do that."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy didn’t think the pitch was intentional.

"There’s a history there, and we had an altercation the day before and one goes over his head — albeit, I bet it wasn’t on purpose," Murphy said. "I didn’t suggest they throw him out of the game. I just said, ‘Hey man, we’ve got to take hold of this. I don’t want people getting hurt.’"

Ramirez joined the Mets in the offseason after appearing in 31 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox in 2023. He is appealing the suspension, according to the New York Post.

Mendoza is in his first season as Mets manager after he was named the replacement for Buck Showalter. He’s only managed two games and will now miss what would have been his third.

New York will try to avoid a sweep Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.