Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets
Published

Mets' Pete Alonso 'thankful to be alive' after car accident, kicked in windshield to escape

Alonso batted .262 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs last season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso was involved in a "brutal" car accident on Sunday.

The first baseman, who was driving in Tampa heading to the team’s spring training, said his car flipped over three times. With help from his wife, Haley, who was in another car, Alonso was able to escape without any major injuries. Alonso said the crash was so bad that he had to kick through his windshield to get out of his vehicle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York. 

The New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after striking out during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in New York.  (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

"Yesterday was a real close experience to death," Alonso explained to reporters. "My car flipped over probably about three times. Guy ran a red light, T-boned me, and to me, I'm just really thankful to be alive. I'm really thankful that I'm healthy. Very thankful to be here. Anything can happen at any given moment."

Alonso added that everyone in his family is OK, and he will be ready to go for full spring training activities on Tuesday.

The National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver.

The National League's Pete Alonso, of the New York Mets, hits during the first round of the MLB All Star baseball Home Run Derby, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You never know what can happen," Alonso continued. "Anything can happen at any given moment, anything can be derailed at any single time. One thing I was coming here to Spring Training, coming here to work, and the next thing I know, I'm kicking my windshield in, trying to get out of a flipped-over car. I'm just really blessed to be here."

Last season, Alonso batted .262 with 37 homers and 94 RBIs. He will once again be a critical part of New York’s success in 2022.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova