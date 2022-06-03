Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Mets' Francisco Lindor misses 2-0 loss to Dodgers after slamming finger in hotel door

Mets manager Buck Showalter said Lindor should only need a day before making his return

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Mets star​​ shortstop Francisco Lindor was absent from Thursday night’s 2-0 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers after apparently slamming his finger in a hotel door. 

Lindor is expected to miss just one of the four games against the Dodgers after he said he "pinched" his finger between two double doors after arriving at the hotel on Wednesday night. 

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets celebrates his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on May 27, 2022, in Queens.

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets celebrates his RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on May 27, 2022, in Queens. (Elsa/Getty Images)

"They closed at the same time and the next thing you know I got a swollen finger," he said. "I ran around the room for like three minutes. I didn’t want to look at it and then I finally looked at and I was like OK. I felt like I had my heart in that one finger." 

"The last time I pinched a finger, I was 12 years old," he added, describing the injury as "bad." 

The Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run single against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on May 31, 2022, in New York City. 

The Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts after hitting a two-run single against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on May 31, 2022, in New York City.  (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Dodgers snapped New York’s six-game winning streak with pitcher Tony Gonsolin striking out five and walking one in his first career start against the Mets. Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Turner added an RBI double in the sixth as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.

"It’s frustrating to not be out there with the boys," Lindor said before the game. "I want to be out there every day and do whatever it takes to help the team win."

Francisco Lindor of the Mets runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith, May 7, 2021, in New York.

Francisco Lindor of the Mets runs the bases after hitting a two-run homer off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Caleb Smith, May 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Buck Showalter said Lindor will likely just need a day. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

