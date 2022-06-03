Mets' Francisco Lindor misses 2-0 loss to Dodgers after slamming finger in hotel door

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Mets star​​ shortstop Francisco Lindor was absent from Thursday night’s 2-0 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers after apparently slamming his finger in a hotel door.

Lindor is expected to miss just one of the four games against the Dodgers after he said he "pinched" his finger between two double doors after arriving at the hotel on Wednesday night.

"They closed at the same time and the next thing you know I got a swollen finger," he said. "I ran around the room for like three minutes. I didn’t want to look at it and then I finally looked at and I was like OK. I felt like I had my heart in that one finger."

"The last time I pinched a finger, I was 12 years old," he added, describing the injury as "bad."

The Dodgers snapped New York’s six-game winning streak with pitcher Tony Gonsolin striking out five and walking one in his first career start against the Mets. Mookie Betts had an RBI single in the fifth and Justin Turner added an RBI double in the sixth as the Dodgers ended a three-game skid.

"It’s frustrating to not be out there with the boys," Lindor said before the game. "I want to be out there every day and do whatever it takes to help the team win."

Buck Showalter said Lindor will likely just need a day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.