Mets' Buck Showalter engages in talks with MLB as more batters continue to get hit

The New York Mets have had enough.

The Mets lead the league in players hit by a pitch this season, with 19 in the last 20 games, but prior to reaching that mark on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals , when third baseman J.D. Davis was hit in the foot during the eighth inning, manager Buck Showalter revealed that he’s already had conversations with the MLB about the issue.

"Billy [Eppler] and I have been talking to the league," Showalter said, via SNY . "We do our homework on the other teams, but I’m worried about one team. I’m not worried about the other 29 teams."

He continued: "I’ve talked to the league office today and Billy has and it’s a concern. It’s about safety and health. Trying to get your hands around why is more important. It’s pretty obvious that it’s an issue."

The latest incident erupted in a bench-clearing brawl when Mets’ reliever Yoan López seemingly retaliated, throwing a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head.

First baseman Pete Alonso, who was hit in the head by a pitch just a day earlier, appeared fed up with the trend.

"I'm a big, strong guy," Alonso told reporters after the game where he was tackled by Cardinals' first base coach Stubby Clapp in the melee. "If I wanted to put someone in the hospital, I easily could, but I was just out there trying to protect my guys."

Showalter said Wednesday before the game that Alonso’s hit struck a chord.

"I had a moment last night I was holding Pete’s helmet and it was cracked. Can you imagine years ago when they didn’t have that?"

He explained that the league was "very receptive to conversation and trying to find a better way" but added that he’s looking for action.

"We’ve got something set up where we’re going to try to take it to another level about what we can do," Showalter said. "It’s so easy to sit around and complain about things. What’s the solution?"