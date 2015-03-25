Mayberry, Pettibone fuel Phils' win over Tribe

John Mayberry went 3-for-4 with three RBI to back Jonathan Pettibone's quality outing, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Cleveland Indians, 6-2, in an interleague matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

Pettibone (3-0) shut down an Indians club that slugged its way to 20 runs in a two-game sweep of the Phillies two weeks ago. The rookie allowed just two runs on four hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings to stay unbeaten over the first five starts of his career.

Kevin Frandsen and Domonic Brown each hit solo home runs in Philadelphia's third straight victory.

Scott Kazmir (2-2) was touched for four runs on six hits over five-plus frames for Cleveland, which got both of its runs on Michael Brantley's single in the second inning.

The well-traveled Indians were coming off a doubleheader split against the Yankees on Monday after taking two of three in Detroit over the weekend.

They were leading 2-1 on Tuesday before Mayberry hit a double off the wall in deep left-center to knock in Brown and Carlos Ruiz with the tying and go-ahead runs in the fourth inning.

"(Kazmir) left one up and I was able to hit one hard," Mayberry said.

Two innings later, Brown made it 4-2 in favor of the Phillies with a laser shot into the right-field seats, and the hosts tacked on two runs in the eighth on RBI singles from Mayberry and Freddy Galvis.

Frandsen lofted a 1-2 pitch in the first inning that carried into the flower beds past the right-field wall for his second home run of the season, and Cleveland answered in its next at-bat.

Nick Swisher led off with a single and Carlos Santana doubled before Brantley stepped in with one away and dribbled one up the middle past a diving Frandsen to plate both runners.

The only other time the Indians threatened to score off Pettibone came in the third inning after he walked one batter and hit two others to load the bases. The right-hander came away unscathed by getting Mark Reynolds on a pop out to short center.

"I think (Pettibone) did a good job, unfortunately," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He kept us off balance a lot tonight. We didn't square up a ton of balls."

Game Notes

Pettibone has given up three runs or less in all five of his starts ... Mayberry had not recorded an RBI since Apr. 28 ... The Phillies have won each of their last nine games when scoring four or more runs ... Nick Swisher had two of Cleveland's seven hits ... Wednesday's finale of this two-game set will see Cleveland's Cory Kluber toeing the rubber opposite Phillies lefty Cole Hamels.