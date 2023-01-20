Mavs’ Luka Doncic arrives to arena in fully loaded, six-wheel truck

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic arrived in style Wednesday night for his matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

The three-time All-Star pulled up to the arena in a six-wheel, tank-like vehicle that reportedly cost around $250,000, according to TMZ Sports.

The Hellfire Apocalypse truck comes with thermal and night vision cameras and a built-in safe.

While Doncic certainly looked pleased before the game, the fifth-year pro did not get the result he was looking for against Atlanta.

Dallas lost its third straight game Wednesday night, allowing the Hawks to shoot 57% from the field in a 130-122 loss.

After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ripped his team’s defensive effort.

"If it’s with this personnel, you got to keep asking or demanding for those guys to play defense," Kidd said when asked how to fix the defense. "It’s not just the offensive end. Tonight, we give up 130, a team shot 57%. It’s a shootaround.

"In this league, if you do that, no matter if you have Luka or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] or LeBron [James], you’re going to lose. It doesn’t matter how many points you score, you’re always going to be short. So until we put a better effort into playing defense and understanding what we have to do, then we’re going to score 120, but we’re going to give up 130 or 140. One night, we might give up 150. But we’ll be fine because we scored, so it won’t look too bad."

It was the third consecutive game in which the Mavericks allowed at least 130 points as the defense, which led Dallas to the 2022 Western Conference Finals , has slipped to near the bottom of the league.

"We’re good on offense. We just have to make sure we put the same effort on defense," Doncic said.