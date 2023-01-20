Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Mavericks
Published

Mavs’ Luka Doncic arrives to arena in fully loaded, six-wheel truck

The truck reportedly cost more than $250k

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic arrived in style Wednesday night for his matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. 

The three-time All-Star pulled up to the arena in a six-wheel, tank-like vehicle that reportedly cost around $250,000, according to TMZ Sports. 

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 18, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 18, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Hellfire Apocalypse truck comes with thermal and night vision cameras and a built-in safe. 

While Doncic certainly looked pleased before the game, the fifth-year pro did not get the result he was looking for against Atlanta. 

NBA STARS SPARK DEBATE OVER VIRAL YOUTH BASKETBALL VIDEO: ‘IT’S GETTING OUT OF CONTROL’

Dallas lost its third straight game Wednesday night, allowing the Hawks to shoot 57% from the field in a 130-122 loss. 

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks before the Atlanta Hawks game on Jan. 18, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks before the Atlanta Hawks game on Jan. 18, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. (Cooper Neill/NBAE via Getty Images)

After the game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd ripped his team’s defensive effort. 

"If it’s with this personnel, you got to keep asking or demanding for those guys to play defense," Kidd said when asked how to fix the defense. "It’s not just the offensive end. Tonight, we give up 130, a team shot 57%. It’s a shootaround.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In this league, if you do that, no matter if you have Luka or Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] or LeBron [James], you’re going to lose. It doesn’t matter how many points you score, you’re always going to be short. So until we put a better effort into playing defense and understanding what we have to do, then we’re going to score 120, but we’re going to give up 130 or 140. One night, we might give up 150. But we’ll be fine because we scored, so it won’t look too bad."

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks watches during the Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks watches during the Clippers game at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It was the third consecutive game in which the Mavericks allowed at least 130 points as the defense, which led Dallas to the 2022 Western Conference Finals, has slipped to near the bottom of the league.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’re good on offense. We just have to make sure we put the same effort on defense," Doncic said. 

The Mavericks welcome the Miami Heat to Dallas on Friday night. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.