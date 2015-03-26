Mathews sets Ivy record, wins consecutive national awards

James Madison running back Dae'Quan Scott, Cornell quarterback Jeff Mathews, Hampton linebacker DeVonte' Hawkins, Southern Illinois safety Mike McElroy and Georgia Southern's kick returner Laron Scott and running back Dominique Swope have been named The Sports Network/Fathead.com FCS National Players of Week 12 for games ending Nov. 19.

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Dae'Quan Scott, James Madison, Sophomore, 5-9, 190, RB, Staunton, VA

Scott helped the Dukes reach the FCS playoffs and came just short of the school record for rushing yards in a 34-17 CAA Football win against Massachusetts. The sophomore carried the ball 30 times for 251 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 76-yard score in the third quarter to give the Dukes a 21-point lead. The performance was the 11th 200-yard rushing game in program history and second only to Warren Marshall's record 264 yards.

Jeff Mathews, Cornell, Sophomore, 6-4, 210, QB, Camarillo, CA

Mathews claimed his second consecutive national player of the week award, breaking the Ivy League record for passing yards in a 48-38 victory against Penn. Mathews completed 35-of-45 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to the single-game record, Mathews set the Ivy League record for passing yards in a season (3,412) and became the first player to record two 500-yard games in a career. Last week, Mathews recorded the third-highest total in Ivy League history, passing for 521 yards against Columbia.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

DeVonte' Hawkins, Hampton, Sophomore, 5-11, 235, LB, Knoxville, TN

Helping Hampton to a 42-18 MEAC victory against Morgan State, Hawkins had a game-high 24 tackles, which tied for the single-game high in the FCS this season with New Hampshire's Matt Evans. Hawkins recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss, after recording just six in Hampton's prior 10 games. The sophomore also recorded a sack, his second of the season.

Mike McElroy, Southern Illinois, Senior, 6-1, 212, S, Lowell, MI

McElroy helped the Salukis knock Indiana State out of playoff contention, coming up with three turnovers in a 35-28 Missouri Valley Conference victory. McElroy snagged a pair of interceptions, one of which he returned for a 35- yard touchdown. The other pick ended Indiana State's comeback attempt in the fourth quarter. The safety also recovered a fumble in the second quarter, setting up another Salukis' touchdown.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Laron Scott, Georgia Southern, Senior, 5-9, 179, KR, Warner Robbins, GA

Scott returned six kicks for 183 yards and a 95-yard touchdown in the Eagles' loss to FBS and Southeastern Conference opponent Alabama, 45-21. Scott scored in the third quarter, giving the Eagles the highest point total any team has scored against Alabama this season. Also a defensive back, Scott added five tackles and one-and-a-half tackles for a loss.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK

Dominique Swope, Georgia Southern, Freshman, 6-0, 209, RB, Buford, GA

Swope had the best individual rushing day of any player, FBS included, against Alabama's top-ranked run defense. The freshman carried 18 times for 153 yards and an 82-yard touchdown, the longest run the Crimson Tide have allowed this season. Coming into the game, they had been allowing only 51.9 rushing yards per game. Swope has taken an expanded role in the Eagles' triple option offense the last two weeks, rushing for a combined 318 yards against Wofford and Alabama.