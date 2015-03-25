Mason scores 17, hits 12 of 12 free throws, as Niagara holds off Fairfield 67-64

Antoine Mason scored 17 points, including two free throws with 1 second left, and Niagara held off Fairfield 67-64 Sunday to win its fifth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game.

The Purple Eagles (9-8, 5-1), off to their best league start since the 2007-08 season, swept the season series against the Stags for the first time in four campaigns. Niagara won 71-67 on Jan. 5.

In a back-and-forth second half, Justin Jenkins made a free throw to put Fairfield (10-8, 2-4) on top with 5:35 to go. Neither team scored until Juan'ya Green's layup with 3:35 left gave the Purple Eagles the lead for good.

Desmond Wade made 2 of 3 free throws to make it 65-64 with 2 seconds left. After Mason sank his foul shots to go 12 for 12 from the line, Wade missed a half-court 3-pointer as time expired.

Jenkins led the Stags with 16 points.