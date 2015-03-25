Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update December 19, 2014

Mason scores 17, hits 12 of 12 free throws, as Niagara holds off Fairfield 67-64

By | Associated Press

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Antoine Mason scored 17 points, including two free throws with 1 second left, and Niagara held off Fairfield 67-64 Sunday to win its fifth straight Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game.

The Purple Eagles (9-8, 5-1), off to their best league start since the 2007-08 season, swept the season series against the Stags for the first time in four campaigns. Niagara won 71-67 on Jan. 5.

In a back-and-forth second half, Justin Jenkins made a free throw to put Fairfield (10-8, 2-4) on top with 5:35 to go. Neither team scored until Juan'ya Green's layup with 3:35 left gave the Purple Eagles the lead for good.

Desmond Wade made 2 of 3 free throws to make it 65-64 with 2 seconds left. After Mason sank his foul shots to go 12 for 12 from the line, Wade missed a half-court 3-pointer as time expired.

Jenkins led the Stags with 16 points.