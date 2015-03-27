Mark Reynolds' 3-run homer leads Arizona to 6-1 win over Washington

Mark Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, then was hit in the head by a pitch in the sixth and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Washington Nationals 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Reynolds was hit near the front of the helmet by a pitch from reliever Collin Balester and had to leave the game. Reynolds remained on the dirt near home plate momentarily after manager Kirk Gibson and training staff rushed out to aid him. He popped back up on his feet, but was removed for a pinch-runner.

He was given a neurological exam, which didn’t reveal any damage. He watched the rest of the game from the dugout and was to be re-evaluated following the game.

Reynolds, who turned 27 on Tuesday, hit a towering drive over the right-center field wall in one of the deepest parts of Chase Field to give Arizona a 4-1 lead against Scott Olsen (3-3).

Joe Saunders won his second straight start as a Diamondback after being traded from the Los Angeles Angels on July 25. Saunders (7-10) threw the fifth complete game of his career and third this season, allowing one run and five hits.

Stephen Drew homered for the Diamondbacks, a solo shot that gave him a season-high 10-game hitting streak.

Adam LaRoche had three hits, including a triple, for Arizona.

Ryan Zimmerman hit a solo homer high off the batter's eye in center field, his 19th of the season.

Notes: Washington rookie phenom Stephen Strasburg threw a bullpen session before the game and is scheduled to throw a simulated game on Thursday. Strasburg (5-2, 2.32 ERA) has been on the 15-day DL since last Thursday with stiffness in his right shoulder. He is scheduled to toss a simulated game in Los Angeles on Saturday. "If all those things fall into place, he'll be on schedule to pitch on Tuesday," manager Jim Riggleman said, meaning Strasburg would come off the DL in time to face Florida next Tuesday at home. The Diamondbacks placed RHP Juan Gutierrez on the 15-day DL with right shoulder inflammation, which allowed them to add newly acquired OF Ryan Church to the 25-man roster. Arizona has 11 pitchers on its active roster, with Aaron Heilman the leading candidate to be the closer, manager Kirk Gibson said.