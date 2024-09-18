Mariners' Victor Robles ripped for 'bonehead' baserunning mistakes in loss to Yankees: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

The New York Yankees rolled over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, and one reason for the Mariners only scoring one run came in the bottom of the first inning on what was called an "absolutely ridiculous" decision by Victor Robles.

Seattle had the bases loaded, two outs and Justin Turner at the plate, a hitter who has a career batting average of over .320 in situations like this. Yankees starter Luis Gil was struggling to find the strike zone and threw three straight balls for a 3-0 count with nowhere to put Turner.

New York had scored two runs in the top of the inning thanks to Aaron Judge’s RBI double, so the Mariners had a good situation for themselves to potentially match or even take the lead.

But Robles got too aggressive at third base as he watched Gil, who wasn’t looking at him, pick up the rosin bag behind the mound.

Robles booked it to home plate, but Gil was quick to snap a throw to his catcher, Austin Wells, who applied the tag for the out.

Thus, the inning ended, and nobody could understand why Robles decided it was fine to go.

During the YES Network broadcast for the Yankees, Michael Kay and Jeff Nelson couldn’t believe their eyes after the play occurred.

"Absolutely ridiculous, 3-0, and Justin Turner’s staring into the dugout as if to say, ‘Really?’" Kay said.

Nelson added that it was a "bonehead" mistake by Robles, who was replaced as designated hitter by Mitch Garver when it was his turn to hit again.

While interim manager Dan Wilson didn’t say whether the replacement of Robles was due to this play or being hit in the hand by Gil’s first pitch of the game, he didn’t dish out any harsh words for the veteran when asked about stealing home.

"Vic’s an aggressive player, there’s no doubt, and that’s part of the game," Wilson said. "That’s a situation where you’ve got to know you’re going to make it. He just got his hand in there, but just wasn’t able to get in there safely. We’re hoping he can bounce back tomorrow."

Robles did wait until Gil’s back was completely turned to him as he went for the rosin bag, but as one X user wrote, "I see why Robles thought he could pull it off but not NOW, man."

The Yankees went on to clobber starter Bryan Woo, who didn’t allow a run in either of his two previous starts against New York. Judge had four RBIs, while Juan Soto and the team’s top prospect, Jasson Dominguez, each blasted a home run in the 10-1 victory.

While the Yankees furthered their AL East lead, thanks in part to the San Francisco Giants crushing the Baltimore Orioles, 10-0, the Mariners dropped to three games back of a wild card spot in the American League.

