Mariners pitcher's media availability interrupted by audible scream in locker room after crushing Game 7 loss

The Seattle Mariners took their Game 7 loss to heart Monday night.

The Mariners were eight outs away from advancing to their first World Series in franchise history, but George Springer's three-run home run sent the Toronto crowd into a frenzy, and the Blue Jays into their first Fall Classic since 1993.

Cal Raleigh, following a 60-homer season, was teary-eyed in the clubhouse, and manager Dan Wilson did his best to stay positive despite the organization falling to 0-4 in its ALCS history.

One presumed player, though, had to let it all out and didn’t care who was around to hear it.

While Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo was talking to the media, somebody in the Mariners clubhouse let out a scream fueled by anger and disappointment.

This was a series filled with theatrics from the start, but the Blue Jays found themselves heading home down 3-2 in the series and needing two straight victories to be crowned pennant winners. They made that happen Sunday night, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger delivered home runs to force a win-or-go-home Game 7.

But Monday night didn’t start the way Toronto would’ve liked, as Josh Naylor put Seattle ahead early with an RBI single to score Julio Rodriguez. However, Daulton Varsho, who has been another clutch Blue Jays hitter throughout the postseason, smacked a single to center to score Springer to knot the game at one apiece.

Rodriguez and Raleigh each homered later to bring Seattle up, 3-1, but Springer's home run resulted in decibels that reached over 110, and he etched himself in Blue Jays' lore right beside Joe Carter and Jose Bautista.

The Blue Jays will now face the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

