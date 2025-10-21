Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Mariners

Mariners pitcher's media availability interrupted by audible scream in locker room after crushing Game 7 loss

The Mariners were eight outs away from winning the pennant

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The Seattle Mariners took their Game 7 loss to heart Monday night.

The Mariners were eight outs away from advancing to their first World Series in franchise history, but George Springer's three-run home run sent the Toronto crowd into a frenzy, and the Blue Jays into their first Fall Classic since 1993.

Cal Raleigh, following a 60-homer season, was teary-eyed in the clubhouse, and manager Dan Wilson did his best to stay positive despite the organization falling to 0-4 in its ALCS history.

Bryan Woo

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo throws in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 20, 2025. (Nick Turchiaro/Imagn Images)

One presumed player, though, had to let it all out and didn’t care who was around to hear it.

While Mariners pitcher Bryan Woo was talking to the media, somebody in the Mariners clubhouse let out a scream fueled by anger and disappointment.

This was a series filled with theatrics from the start, but the Blue Jays found themselves heading home down 3-2 in the series and needing two straight victories to be crowned pennant winners. They made that happen Sunday night, as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Addison Barger delivered home runs to force a win-or-go-home Game 7.

George Springer celebrates home run

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder George Springer (4) celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre on Oct. 20, 2025. (Dan Hamilton/Imagn Images)

GEORGE SPRINGER'S 3-RUN HOMER LIFTS BLUE JAYS OVER MARINERS TO WIN AL PENNANT, REACH WORLD SERIES

But Monday night didn’t start the way Toronto would’ve liked, as Josh Naylor put Seattle ahead early with an RBI single to score Julio Rodriguez. However, Daulton Varsho, who has been another clutch Blue Jays hitter throughout the postseason, smacked a single to center to score Springer to knot the game at one apiece. 

Rodriguez and Raleigh each homered later to bring Seattle up, 3-1, but Springer's home run resulted in decibels that reached over 110, and he etched himself in Blue Jays' lore right beside Joe Carter and Jose Bautista.

Vladdy Jr

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 19, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays will now face the reigning-champion Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. 

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

