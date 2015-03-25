Manning, Freeman, Novak selected as AFC's top players

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jerrell Freeman and San Diego Chargers kicker Nick Novack were selected as the AFC's top players for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Manning picked apart the Houston Texans to the tune of 400 yards and four passing touchdowns, giving him an NFL record 51 touchdown passes this season. New England's Tom Brady set the former NFL record in 2007 with 50.

Freeman led a stingy Colts defense that picked up a much-needed win over the Knasas City Chiefs. He finished with five tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and three passes defensed.

Novak was 4-for-4 kicking in Sunday's 26-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.