Manchester United captain Harry Maguire targeted with bomb threat, police conduct sweep at his home

Maguire lives at the home in northern England with his fiancée and two children

By David Aaro | Fox News
Authorities said they conducted a sweep of Harry Maguire's house this week after the Manchester United captain was targeted with a bomb threat.

The threat was taken seriously by Maguire who reported it to the police, leading them to search the northern England home on Thursday afternoon. 

"Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat," police said in a statement. "No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."

Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on November 6, 2021 in Manchester, England. 

Harry Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on November 6, 2021 in Manchester, England.  (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Maguire lives at the home with his fiancée and their two children. 

"In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a spokesperson for Maguire said in a statement. "The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority."

The incident occurred just days after Manchester United lost to rival Liverpool 4-0 on Tuesday, which dropped the team to sixth in the Premier League.

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts after they concede the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021.

Manchester United's English defender Harry Maguire reacts after they concede the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2021. (Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Maguire, who joined Manchester United in an £80 million move from Leicester in 2019, has been the target of criticism over the performance of the famed football club in recent weeks. 

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal, and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time," the spokesperson added. 

Harry Maguire of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021, in London, England. 

Harry Maguire of England runs with the ball during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between the Czech Republic and England at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2021, in London, England.  (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Manchester United officially announced it was hiring Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager. United is three points out of the top four of the Premier League with just five games remaining.

The team won the last of its record 20 English titles in 2013, the final season of famed coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

