Manchester United captain Harry Maguire targeted with bomb threat, police conduct sweep at his home

Authorities said they conducted a sweep of Harry Maguire's house this week after the Manchester United captain was targeted with a bomb threat.

The threat was taken seriously by Maguire who reported it to the police, leading them to search the northern England home on Thursday afternoon.

"Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat," police said in a statement. "No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area."

Maguire lives at the home with his fiancée and their two children.

"In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a spokesperson for Maguire said in a statement. "The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority."

The incident occurred just days after Manchester United lost to rival Liverpool 4-0 on Tuesday, which dropped the team to sixth in the Premier League.

Maguire, who joined Manchester United in an £80 million move from Leicester in 2019, has been the target of criticism over the performance of the famed football club in recent weeks.

"He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal, and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time," the spokesperson added.

On Thursday, Manchester United officially announced it was hiring Erik ten Hag as the new full-time manager. United is three points out of the top four of the Premier League with just five games remaining.

The team won the last of its record 20 English titles in 2013, the final season of famed coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report