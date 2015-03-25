Manchester City appeals Kompany's red card

Manchester City have appealed a straight red card issued to captain Vincent Kompany in Sunday's 2-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Kompany, 26, was sent off by referee Mike Dean in the 75th minute for a two- footed tackle on Arsenal's Jack Wilshere.

City has until 9 a.m. (et) on Tuesday to submit evidence to support the appeal, which will be heard by an independent commission.

If the appeal is unsuccessful, the Belgium international will miss Premier League fixtures against QPR and Fulham, as well as an FA Cup fourth-round match against either Stoke City or Crystal Palace while serving his three-game ban.

The commission can also add extra matches to the suspension if the appeal is unsuccessful.

The Citizens are seven points behind Manchester United for the league's top spot.