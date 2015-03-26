Malkin nets winner as Penguins top Avalanche

Evgeni Malkin netted the deciding tally in a goal third period, as Pittsburgh subdued Colorado, 6-3, at CONSOL Energy Center.

Pascal Dupuis, Jordan Staal, Brooks Orpik, Kris Letang and James Neal also lit the lamp for the Penguins, who won for the eighth time in their last 11.

Marc-Andre Fleury shook off a three-goal opening 20 minutes, making 24 saves to earn the victory.

Matt Duchene, David Jones and Jay McClement provided the offense for the Avalanche, who stumbled to their eighth loss in 10.

Semyon Varlamov was tagged in defeat for all six scores on 33 shots.