Malik Nabers tees off on 'soft as f---' Giants after embarrassing home loss

The New York Giants were embarrassed at home on Sunday in a 30-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that saw Tommy DeVito get sacked four times and the offense only gained 17 first downs.

The lack of offensive production appeared to stick in the craw of rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, and he didn’t mince words when he spoke about the team after the game. He was targeted nine times and had six catches for 64 yards. All of his targets came in the second half.

He called the Giants "soft as f—" and complained about the play-calling.

"First, second quarter, I don’t get the ball," Nabers said, per the New York Post. "Start getting targets at the end. I mean, can’t do nothing. Start getting the ball when it’s 30-0. What do you want me to do?"

Nabers told reporters to talk to head coach Brian Daboll when asked why he wasn’t getting looked at early in the game.

"They come up to me and ask me what plays I want and that was that. I don’t know."

Even with the lack of targets in the first half, Nabers’ numbers were good enough to lead the team in receiving for the game.

Daboll did address Nabers’ lack of targets in his media availability after the game.

"We didn't have very many plays," he said. "Certainly, had some there dialed up, and they had, whether it's a coverage designed to, I'm not saying double him or anything like that, just a better coverage for the play in and of itself. But didn't have very many plays.

"We tried to mix in the run. Started off the game with a good run and not much after that. The game got away from us and turned into a pass-a-thon, which is not what we want to do."

DeVito was asked whether there was anything specific going on with Nabers.

"No, not necessarily. Kind of just going through my reads. Kind of just how it played out," he said.

DeVito made his first start since last season. The Giants waived Daniel Jones over the weekend.