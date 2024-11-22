Daniel Jones briefly listed on Cowboys' roster; fans clamor for ex-Giant to sign with rival

The end of an era in New York simultaneously looked like it was the start of another in Dallas.

The New York Giants released Daniel Jones Friday after six seasons. The quarterback had requested his release after being demoted to fourth string.

It's a sour end for the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, who made the playoffs just once in his Giants tenure.

With Dak Prescott out for the season, the Dallas Cowboys have been starting Cooper Rush, leaving fans begging for Dallas to sign the new free agent.

And fans briefly thought they had their wish.

For a few moments after Jones was released, he oddly had his own player profile page included on the Dallas Cowboys' roster on the team's official website.

Perhaps it was a bug because the issue was resolved quickly. But the Cowboys have not responded to a request for comment about why it happened in the first place.

Nonetheless, many still want to see the Cowboys do the unthinkable, especially considering the two NFC East rivals play on Thanksgiving.

"Jerry Jones could do the funniest thing ever and save Thanksgiving Football," Barstool's "Big Cat" wrote on X.

"I don't ask for much, universe. But this one is a big one. Cowboys QB Daniel Jones v. the Giants on Thanksgiving. PLEASE," ESPN's Ben Solak wrote.

Added NFL Network's Michael Florio, "Daniel Jones clears waivers, signs with the Cowboys and we get Dimes vs Cutlets on Thanksgiving Who says no?"

Giants team owner John Mara said the parties mutually agreed to let Jones go.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future," Mara said in a statement.

"There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me, and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation," Jones said Thursday after his final practice as a Giant.

"Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and, of course, I wish I could have done more. I'm 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results."

Jones, less than two years after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, leaves the Giants with a 24-44-1 record in the regular season and 1-1 record in the playoffs.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.