Baker Mayfield taunts Tommy DeVito; Buccaneers wallop Giants after Daniel Jones' release

The post-Daniel Jones era is not off to a hot start.

The New York Giants released the sixth pick of the 2019 NFL Draft after he requested it; the Giants demoted Jones to QB4 this week.

Tommy DeVito got the nod, and he got a decent hand from the crowd, but the excitement was short-lived, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran them out of their own building with a 30-7 win.

The Bucs opened the game by scoring 30 unanswered points. Sean Tucker, Bucky Irving, and Baker Mayfield all rushed for touchdowns, and the quarterback let everyone know about it.

After Mayfield's touchdown, he gave the crowd the infamous Italian-hand gesture. DeVito made it a staple of his last year, instantly becoming a fan-favorite as a local kid of Italian descent.

The fans gave the hand gesture as DeVito took the field for the first time on Sunday – ask and you shall receive.

Giants team owner John Mara said the parties mutually agreed to let Jones go.

"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out. We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future," Mara said in a statement.

Jones, less than two years after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, leaves the Giants with a 24-44-1 record in the regular season and 1-1 record in the playoffs.

The Giants are now 2-9 on the season as they continue the trek to the No. 1 pick in 2025.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.