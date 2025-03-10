Male practice player on women's college basketball team gets caught gambling: report

A male practice squad player on Mississippi State University's women's basketball team reportedly violated NCAA rules by betting on sports while participating with the program, according to the Clarion Ledger.

The player reportedly placed six bets from Sept. 28-30 worth $10 total on NFL and college football games. The player did not place any bets related to his own team or college basketball, per records obtained by the outlet. He reportedly began working for the team four days prior to placing the bets.

In response, the university has increased its sports wagering rules education for all male practice players and now requires them to sign an acknowledgment form.

The player has reportedly since deactivated his sports betting account.

The SEC has not imposed any additional penalties, per the Clarion Ledger.

"Our compliance office does a very thorough job of routinely educating all staff and student-athletes on sports betting," an athletics department spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger. "We have a good system for monitoring as well. That process/system allowed us to identify and address that specific issue quickly and adequately."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mississippi State for comment.