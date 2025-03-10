Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Male practice player on women's college basketball team gets caught gambling: report

The player has reportedly since deactivated his sports betting account

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A male practice squad player on Mississippi State University's women's basketball team reportedly violated NCAA rules by betting on sports while participating with the program, according to the Clarion Ledger

The player reportedly placed six bets from Sept. 28-30 worth $10 total on NFL and college football games. The player did not place any bets related to his own team or college basketball, per records obtained by the outlet. He reportedly began working for the team four days prior to placing the bets

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A picture of a basketball hoop

The player reportedly placed six bets from Sept. 28-30 worth $10 total on NFL and college football games. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In response, the university has increased its sports wagering rules education for all male practice players and now requires them to sign an acknowledgment form. 

NBA PLAYER INVESTIGATED FOR ALLEGEDLY MANIPULATING HIS PLAYING PERFORMANCE TO AID ILLEGAL GAMBLING SCHEME

A basketball goes through a hoop in a college basketball game

"Our compliance office does a very thorough job of routinely educating all staff and student-athletes on sports betting," an athletics department spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The player has reportedly since deactivated his sports betting account.

The SEC has not imposed any additional penalties, per the Clarion Ledger. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our compliance office does a very thorough job of routinely educating all staff and student-athletes on sports betting," an athletics department spokesperson told the Clarion Ledger. "We have a good system for monitoring as well. That process/system allowed us to identify and address that specific issue quickly and adequately."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mississippi State for comment. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.