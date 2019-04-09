Magic Johnson steps down as LA Lakers president of basketball operations

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson announced Tuesday that he was resigning as Lakers president of basketball operations following a disappointing season for the storied franchise.

Johnson, 59, announced he was stepping down at a hastily called news conference prior to the Lakers' regular-season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I was happier when I wasn’t the president," said Johnson, who replaced Jim Buss in the job in February of 2017. He added that he had not yet told Lakers president and controlling owner Jeanie Buss of his decision.

"Her and I have such an amazing relationship," Johnson said of Buss, the daughter of the late longtime Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss. "She gave me full power to do what I wanted to do, but I think that with her and I, I always want to preserve our relationship ... I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother and an ambassador to everybody."

"I knew I couldn't be face-to-face and tell her," Johnson added. "I couldn't stand to tell her."

Johnson scored the biggest free agent coup of this past offseason when superstar LeBron James signed with the Lakers as a free agent. But James struggled with a groin injury that limited him to 55 games this season and the Lakers fell out of the playoff race following the All-Star break as rumors of an aborted trade for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis and its effect on the young Lakers team swirled in the media.

The Lakers, have won 16 NBA championships, second only to the archrival Boston Celtics, but have not made the playoffs since 2013.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.