Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Orlando Magic

Magic, 76ers players get into shoving contest during NBA Cup game

Anthony Black netted 31 points in Orlando's 144-103 win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A competitive NBA Cup matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers turned testy on Tuesday night as an ejection and several technical fouls were doled out in the first half.

The incident occurred with 27 seconds left in the first half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Magic, 76ers players get into a dust up

An incident on the court between Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, second from left, Philadelphia 76ers' Jabari Walker, third from right, and Andre Drummond, center, which leads to technicals and the ejection of Suggs during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

76ers center Andre Drummond got into it with Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. Drummond, for a split second, squared up as if he was ready for a round of fisticuffs. No punches were thrown but as players from both teams came together, Magic star Jalen Suggs pushed Drummond.

Philadelphia’s Jabari Walker then came over and got involved, leading to more pushing and shoving from Suggs and Magic players. Staff members from both teams ran onto the court to break up the monotony.

Drummond, Carter, Walker, and Magic guard Desmond Bane each received technical fouls. Suggs was hit with two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

Jalen Suggs plays to the crowd

Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs reacts as time is called during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

LAKERS STAR NEEDLES 'DANGEROUS' NBA CUP COURTS AFTER WIN

"In my opinion, squaring up is a little too crazy, so that was that in the moments that preceded," Suggs told reporters after the game. "They were what they were. I don’t regret it. I’ll stick up for my brother every time. I’ll take the fine. Don’t think I should’ve gotten ejected, but I’ll take it."

Orlando won the game, 144-103.

Anthony Black scored a career-high 31 points in 28 minutes of the bench. He was 12-of-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Franz Wagner added 21 points in the win.

Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 20 points. Jared McCain had 15 points off the bench.

Anthony Black drives to the basket

Orlando Magic's Anthony Black, right, drives to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers' Jared McCain, left, during the first half of an NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Magic improved to 11-8 on the season as the 76ers fell to 9-8. Orlando remained undefeated in NBA Cup games while Philadelphia was eliminated from contention in group play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue