Magic, 76ers players get into shoving contest during NBA Cup game

A competitive NBA Cup matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers turned testy on Tuesday night as an ejection and several technical fouls were doled out in the first half.

The incident occurred with 27 seconds left in the first half.

76ers center Andre Drummond got into it with Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. Drummond, for a split second, squared up as if he was ready for a round of fisticuffs. No punches were thrown but as players from both teams came together, Magic star Jalen Suggs pushed Drummond.

Philadelphia’s Jabari Walker then came over and got involved, leading to more pushing and shoving from Suggs and Magic players. Staff members from both teams ran onto the court to break up the monotony.

Drummond, Carter, Walker, and Magic guard Desmond Bane each received technical fouls. Suggs was hit with two technical fouls and was ejected from the game.

"In my opinion, squaring up is a little too crazy, so that was that in the moments that preceded," Suggs told reporters after the game. "They were what they were. I don’t regret it. I’ll stick up for my brother every time. I’ll take the fine. Don’t think I should’ve gotten ejected, but I’ll take it."

Orlando won the game, 144-103.

Anthony Black scored a career-high 31 points in 28 minutes of the bench. He was 12-of-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Franz Wagner added 21 points in the win.

Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 20 points. Jared McCain had 15 points off the bench.

The Magic improved to 11-8 on the season as the 76ers fell to 9-8. Orlando remained undefeated in NBA Cup games while Philadelphia was eliminated from contention in group play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.