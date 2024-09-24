Macklemore's 'F--- America' remark sparks joint statement from 2 sports teams

Two professional sports teams distanced themselves from rapper Macklemore after he told concertgoers at a pro-Palestinian event in Seattle, "F--- America!"

Macklemore is a part of the ownership groups of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and MLS’ Seattle Sounders FC. Both teams released a joint statement on Macklemore’s remarks.

"We believe that sports bring people together and unite us. We are aware of Macklemore’s increasingly divisive comments, and they do not reflect the values of our respective ownership groups, leagues, or organizations," the teams said on Monday, via KOMO News.

He joined the ownership group of the Sounders in August 2019 and was a part of the Kraken’s ownership group in in April 2022.

"We are currently evaluating our collective options on this matter," the statement added.

Macklemore performed at the "Palestine Will Live Forever Festival."

"Straight up, say it. I'm not gonna stop you. I'm not gonna stop you," Macklemore said, appearing to reference chants from the crowd.

"Yeah, F--- America," the Grammy-winning performer said, sending the crowd into cheers. The video was shared on X by journalist Cam Higby.

He said the proceeds of the event held at Seward Park Amphitheater would go to various groups, including the controversial agency known as the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

Israeli officials have declared that UNRWA is strongly tied to Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The U.N. itself announced in August that nine UNRWA staffers would be fired due to possible involvement in the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack on Israel.

Maher Joudi, the event’s organizer, told The South Seattle Emerald the event was purely to support Palestinians.

"The only thing I want anybody to take away from this is – anything that we do in this space is 1,000% for Palestine," he told the outlet. "It is in service of Palestine and those that are fighting every day. We do what we can on this side. And I think as long as we’re centering and framing all the work that we do as being in service of them, then we’re doing the work."

Macklemore dropped an anti-Israel song in May titled "Hind’s Hall," referring to the Columbia University building that students occupied and renamed in honor of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in the Israel-Gaza war. The song praised the anti-Israel encampments and protests on college campuses across the country and called out President Biden, the police and the music industry.

The rapper this month dropped a second version of the song that now calls out Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the Democratic presidential nominee when Biden backed out of the race in July.

It’s been nearly a year since Hamas terrorists entered Israel and killed, raped and took hostage hundreds of people. It sparked Israel’s ongoing war in the region and no cease-fire appears to be in sight.

As of Tuesday, there are still 101 hostages being held in Gaza. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes about half are still alive.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.